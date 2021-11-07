Nantucket sidelined with mechanical issue

The Steamship Authority ferry Nantucket suffered an issue linked to its rudder midday Sunday and remains out of service as of 7 pm.

“The malfunction involved the rudder indicator,” Geoff Spillane, a spokesman for the SSA emailed. “It occurred as the vessel was leaving the slip on its 12:00 departure to Vineyard Haven.”

Spillane said the Gay Head was brought over from the SSA Fairhaven facility to assist with service.

Sunday evening just after 5 pm. a backlog of vehicles could be seen staged in Vineyard Haven.