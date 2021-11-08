Chilmark: The leaves are in full fall regalia

When I moved to the Island 16 years ago I bought a used 2005 Subaru Forester. That car was passed onto my youngest son at least eight years ago. He just finished putting a new starter in, changing the spark plugs, replacing some wires, and cleaning it up. He’s the kind of young man who looks at something and teaches himself how it works, and how he can do his own repairs and keep it going. He also fixed the lid lock on our washing machine last weekend, while wondering why my husband and I couldn’t manage such a simple fix. Really, it’s like living with someone who has x-ray eyes and just sees how things work. All I can say is after our COVID life together, I will miss him when he moves on in the new year.

The leaves are in full fall regalia. I love the light this time of year, and relish the freedom my dogs can enjoy on the beach. I’ve already picked up my local frozen turkey, and the soup goddess has returned with a weekly offering. I make my stock, and then it’s just a mix of leftovers and inspiration. I love soup season.

Thank you for 22 years of service as our town treasurer, Melanie Becker.

The Chilmark select board is seeking interested applicants to serve as appointed town treasurer. Please send a cover letter and resume by Nov. 22 at 5 pm to jobs@chilmarkma.gov.

One thing we have here is inspiration from nature, amazing local library programs, Adult Continuing Education of Martha’s Vineyard, Featherstone, and so many more programs to check out since we’re living in a hybrid world. If you need a night out, the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is hosting a Wicked Good Musical Revue on Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 pm or Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 pm. Masks and vaccinations required. Find tickets at bit.ly/2ZUZQma.

The MV League of Women Voters installed a purple dropbox for used inkjet printer cartridges at the town hall, in the entrance on the left, next to the phone books. They’re returned to a recycler, in order to help keep thousands of cartridges out of landfills. Questions? Contact Irene Ziebarth at 202-680-8076 or at ireneziebarth@gmail.com.

A Long Talk About the Uncomfortable Truth is working with the Martha’s Vineyard Community of Change and Sassafras to put in the work that is needed to enhance and empower a culture of anti-racism across the Island. Join the virtual community conversation on Thursdays, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, from 8 to 9:30 pm (more dates in December too). Sign up at alongtalk.com/mvcoc.

Pathways is moving back into the Chilmark Tavern and is gearing up for the 2021-2022 season.

The Chilmark library has wifi hotspots available for two-week loans. Join the Writing for Young People monthly virtual group on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 pm. Poet Laureate Jill Jupen will speak about the New York Poets from the 1960s on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 4 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link. Mike Ivankovich (an auctioneer, appraiser, author and radio host) will look at one or two items on camera and let you know their value. Once registered you will receive an informational email about the MVPL co-sponsored program. Sign up at edgartownlibrary.org. And don’t miss Take and Make Thursday — for more info contact the library at 508-645-3360 or head to chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday services at 9 am are held outdoors on the patio behind the main church building and on Zoom. Tune in from home at us02web.zoom.us/j/8902984151.

Peaked Hill Studio’s community class on Thursday, at 5:30 pm is on hold the last two weeks of November. Join us in December. See PeakedHillStudio.com.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island. Here’s the link: bit.ly/3GVS2li

Have a good week.