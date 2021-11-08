Cribbage Results

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 26 players showed up at the American Legion in Edgartown to play cribbage. We played six games and the results were as follows;

1st: Mike Smith with a 13/6 +85 card

2nd: Kathleen Kinsman with an 11/5 + 103 card

3rd: Kev Lewis with an 11/5 + 84 card

4th: Angie Fisher with a 10/5 + 53 card

5th: Lucy Smith with a 9/5 + 46 card

6th: Ed Montesion with a 9/4 +37 card

We had two 24-point hands and a total of nine skunks (a win greater than

30 points).

We play every Wednesday night; sign in is at 5:45 pm and play starts at 6 pm sharp.

If you like cribbage and can play a game in 20 minutes, come on down and join the fun.