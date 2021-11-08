Finding beauty in the ordinary

The Martha's Vineyard Times
"Coast Guard Station, Two Lights, Maine," 1927. — Edward Hopper

How do skilled painters take ordinary scenes — a roadside gas pump, a nondescript diner, or a bleak hotel room — and inject life and beauty using their creative process? Edward Hopper creates these kinds of enigmatic narratives told through his works of American realism. The Edgartown library highlights Hopper’s creations with a virtual talk on Friday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 8 pm, presented by art teacher Janet Mandel. Head to edgartownlibrary.org for more information, or email programs@edgartownlibrary.org

