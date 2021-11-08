Mary Ann Bradley died on Oct. 19, 2021 at Newbridge on Tthe Charles in Dedham.

Mary Ann was born in Boston on Oct. 26, 1935, the daughter of John W. Roberts and Theodora (Wooten) Roberts. She attended and graduated from the Taft Elementary School, Brighton High School and the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Brighton. While a nursing student at St. Elizabeth in 1954, she contracted polio and had to use a wheelchair. After a year of rehab, Mary Ann returned to St. Elizabeth. She graduated with a nursing degree, and passed the R.N. exam the first time.

She worked at St. Elizabeth for over 35 years, in the blood bank. When she retired, she and Brad lived in Braintree, but eventually moved to her beloved home on Martha’s Vineyard, a family home for more than 100 years.

In retirement, Mary Ann continued to give of herself to many causes and groups, as a mentor and board member for Partners for Youth with Disabilities, volunteer for the Windemere Nursing Care Facility as a reader for residents, a receptionist and fundraiser for Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Windemere Long-Term Care Facility, and volunteer receptionist for Oak Bluffs Senior Center.

Mary Ann loved having a home full of family and friends. You could stop by anytime and enjoy her wonderful cooking, laughter, and love; there was always room at the table.

Mary Ann is survived by her four children, Lynda J. Bradley-Guerra of Ellicott City, Md., Charles W. Bradley III and his wife Tolu Bradley of Milton, Susan M. Ifill and her wife Lynell James of Bowie, Md., and John Bradley of Boston; by seven grandchildren, Sean, Jason, Christopher, Nicole, Monique, Joshua, and Julia; by four great-grandchildren, Michael, Eva, James, and Tiago; and by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends in Boston and Oak Bluffs. Mary Ann’s loving husband of more than 60 years, Charles William Bradley Jr. (“Brad”), predeceased her in 2017.

A private memorial service and burial are planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Ann’s memory to NewBridge on the Charles, Memory Care Center, 7000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, MA 02026, or to Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, Attn.: Rose Cogliano, P.O. Box 1327, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.