Paint the night away

Like learning any new skill, painting takes time and practice to get better at. Whether you’re new to the craft and are looking for an opportunity for some no-judgement practice, or are already an adept artist and looking to show off your skills and help others — head to the Barn Bowl & Bistro on Saturday, Nov. 13, for an in-person paint party. The event goes from 6 to 8:30 pm, and costs $35 for all the painting supplies you need to bring home your own masterpiece. Email popuppaintstudios@gmail.com to reserve your spot, or call 603-325-5287 for more information.