Sound of water on the shore.

Curling wavelets

break

on the land.

One another

play

upon the sand.

Sound of water on the shore

Sound of water on the shore.

Little tsunamis

land

on the beach.

Pebbles and stones

pummeled

in the sweep.

Sound of water on the shore

Sound of water on the shore.

Ocean waves

fall

with a crash.

Bubbly surf

recedes

on a path.

Sound of water on the shore

Sound of water on the shore.

Only wonder

exists

in the slop.

Only glory

beheld

– a teardrop.

Jonathan Burke lives year-round in Vineyard Haven and works at the Oak Bluffs library.

