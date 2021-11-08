Sound of water on the shore
Sound of water on the shore.
Curling wavelets
break
on the land.
One another
play
upon the sand.
Sound of water on the shore
Sound of water on the shore.
Little tsunamis
land
on the beach.
Pebbles and stones
pummeled
in the sweep.
Sound of water on the shore
Sound of water on the shore.
Ocean waves
fall
with a crash.
Bubbly surf
recedes
on a path.
Sound of water on the shore
Sound of water on the shore.
Only wonder
exists
in the slop.
Only glory
beheld
– a teardrop.
Jonathan Burke lives year-round in Vineyard Haven and works at the Oak Bluffs library.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.