Whether you are travelling across the world or simply exploring parts of your hometown that you never got to check out, travel writer Caroline Joy Adams gives you all the tools you need to put your experiences down on paper (or on your laptop). The Vineyard Haven library invites folks to participate in a Zoom writing workshop where Adams will lead the group on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 7:30 pm. Send an email to amcdonough@clamsnet.org to register, or visit vhlibrary.org for more information.