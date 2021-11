The Aquinnah community emergency response team (CERT) is organizing a fire safety training at the public Moshup Beach parking lot Saturday at 10 am.

Anyone who is interested should email aquinnahcert@gmail.com to preregister. The training is open to anyone.

The training will teach participants about reducing fire risk at home, how to prepare for wildfires, and how to use a fire extinguisher. Additionally, the training will discuss different types of fires, and electrical safety at home.