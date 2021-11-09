MVRHS cross-country in top form at Coaches Invitational

The great results keep coming for the MVRHS harriers. The Vineyarders competed in Wrentham last Saturday at the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association (MSTCA) Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational. With the exception of Alexa Schroeder, who ran her best time in winning the girls sophomore race at the Bob McIntyre Twilight Invitational last month, each Vineyard runner set a new personal best mark.

The Vineyarder boys placed three runners in the top 10 and took first place as a team in the 5K junior/senior race, finishing ahead of 16 other schools. Vineyard senior Jonathan Norton ran to second place among the 185 runners, finishing in 16:10.3, five seconds behind race winner Henry Gartner of Falmouth. Borja Tolay (16:27.7) placed fifth and Daniel da Silva (16:38.9) was ninth. Sam Fetters placed 16th (16:58.4), followed by Duncan Brown (28th, 17:47.6), Linus Munn (52nd, 18:30.7), Calvin Brooks (18:30.9), Henry D’Andrea (140th, 20:49.0) and Jack Crawford (142nd, 20:59.3).

In the boys sophomore 5K, Otis Forrester was the top Vineyarder, placing 17th of 88 runners, with a time of 18:45.0. Caleb Guerrero was 77th (22:43.9).

For the Vineyard girls, Alexa Schroeder ran 10th of 62 runners (21:38.3) in the sophomore race. In the junior/senior 5K, Eloise Christy finished 59th of 139 (22:15.3) and Sara Creato was 90th (23:30.6).

The Vineyarders compete next in the MIAA Division 2 meet at the Gardner Municipal Golf Course on Saturday.