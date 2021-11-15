Celebrating Indigenous arts

The Northeast Indigenous Artists Holiday Market opens Monday, Nov. 22, at 9 am, and it’s all online through Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11:59 pm. Artists and buyers will utilize the Facebook group “Northeast Indigenous Artists Holiday Market” as the central business platform. The group was created in 2020 by the Aquinnah Cultural Center and the Northeast Indigenous Artist Alliance to help support indigenous artists in a safe and socially distant manner. Visit aquinnah.org/upcoming-events for more information.