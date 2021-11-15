‘Christmas on the Vineyard’ with Paryss and Allie

Islanders are gearing up for the holiday season, and local musicians are preparing for their festive performances to bring cheer and good tidings.

This year, local performers and recording group Paryss and Allie (a.k.a. Alison B. Frazier-Hayden and Guy B. Hayden) are working with MVTV to put on a special Christmas show called “Paryss and Allie present Christmas on the Vineyard.”

The husband and wife performing group often play at events, weddings, and other kinds of venues year round.

“We’ve been living here for about 10 years. We were trained at MVTV to put together a video Christmas special for everyone,” Allie said. “It’s going to highlight all the wonderful things about living on the Island.”

Because it was such a challenging year for folks, Allie said, she wanted to bring joy and positivity to those who have suffered heavy loss during the pandemic.

“During this time of the year, some people feel isolated, so I wanted to connect to bring us all together,” Allie said.

The virtual concert will be aired on the local MVTV television channel 13, and will also be available to watch on YouTube and social media.

According to Allie, the musical pair is looking for photo and video submissions that exemplify the beauty and magic of Martha’s Vineyard.

“The whole thing will be a beautiful montage of us singing, and it would be great to receive some submissions of images and videos of people who lived here now and in the past,” she said.

Allie highlighted the fact that MVTV teaches members of the public how to use recording and video equipment, and said she wants to utilize those skills she learned as much as possible.

“They taught us all we need to know — how to use the equipment and how to edit, so we will be doing everything on our own,” Allie said. “We are just starting to record, and it’s all very exciting.”

Folks who wish to submit images and videos for the Christmas montage, or who have additional questions, can reach out to Allie at intheallie@gmail.com.