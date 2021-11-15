SSA to hold public information session

The Steamship Authority will be holding a public information session about Islander programs and discounts for Martha’s Vineyard residents. The session is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5 pm.

The sessions will consist of a presentation, followed by a question and answer time from participants. The session is planned for 30 minutes or longer depending on the question and answer portion. The session will be posted to the SSA YouTube channel.

The following topics are planned for discussion:

Transportation Access Passes

Reservation assistance for off-island doctor appointments

College excursion program

Military excursion program

Reduced medical travel program

Preferred space

Blue Line

Parking permits

To join the session, use the Zoom meeting ID 838 2022 9045 on zoom.us or on the app. Those interested can also join by calling in on one of the following numbers: 929-436-2866, 301-715-8592, 312-626-6799, 669-900-6833, 253-215-8782, or 346-248-7799.

Questions can be emailed in advance to SSA reservations and customer relations manager Angela Campbell at acampbell@steamshipauthority.com or asked during the session.

Additional information will be posted at https://www.steamshipauthority.com/about/news.