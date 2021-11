Sassafras Earth Education wants to educate Islanders on the truth behind the Thanksgiving holiday and the origin myth of the U.S. Hosted by David Vanderhoop and other members of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), Sassafras offers a free outdoor event at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 5:30 pm. Bring a chair and a blanket, sit by the fire, and listen to the speakers along with some drumming. Call 508-645-2008 for more information.