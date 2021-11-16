Georgianna Katherine Seguin

Laura Katherine Seguin and Eri Katherine Seguin of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Georgianna Katherine Seguin, on Nov. 5, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Georgianna weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Eva Eden Roriz

Eleni Roriz and Joao Roriz of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Eva Eden Roriz, on Oct. 19, 2021, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Eva weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and is welcomed by big brother, Johnny.

Zinnia Lee Colby

Sonya Mayrand and Lewis Colby of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Zinnia Lee Colby, on Nov. 4, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Zinnia weighed 7.18 pounds.

Ricardo Lemos Carvalho

Silvia Carvalho and Ricardo Carvalho of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Ricardo Lemos Carvalho, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ricardo weighed 7 pounds, 3.4 ounces.

Jasmim Silva Santana

Jamily Santana and Carlos Santana of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Jasmim Silva Santana, on Nov. 8, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jasmim weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Sofia Nunes Irizzary

Carla Nunes Irizzary and Michael Irizzary of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Sofia Nunes Irizzary, on Nov. 9, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sofia weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Ella Jane Handy

Taylor Buckley and Steven Handy of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Ella Jane Handy, on Nov. 13, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ella weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Genoveva Rosalie Kaeka

Demisa Cristina Martinez and Daniel Kapioanuenue Kaeka of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Genoveva Rosalie Kaeka, on Nov. 14, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Genoveva weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.