Genealogy programs at the Oak Bluffs library

The Oak Bluffs Public Library announces that five additional presentations on researching genealogy have been added to their programming line-up. Led by certified genealogy professional Eric Migdal, each monthly presentation focuses on different aspects of family history research. According to a press release from the library, Migdal has been doing genealogical research for more than 26 years, assisting clients with family tree building, DNA test analysis, safely and effectively contacting unknown family members, and more.

“As an adoptee, I learned to use the tools and techniques I cover in my programs to help me find my biological family,” Migdal says in the release. “The fun and informative programs cover a variety of topics in the field of genealogy, including family tree building, researching your family history and understanding DNA test results,” Migdal reveals.

The dates and topics for programs include: Building and Understanding Family Trees on Dec. 15, Ethnicity and Migration on Jan. 13, 2022; DNA and Its Use in Genealogical Research on Feb. 17, 2022; and Adoption and the Search for the Biological Family on March 15. All programs start at 7 pm and will be held on Zoom. Expanded descriptions can be found on the Oak Bluffs Library website at oakbluffslibrary.org. These programs are free and open to the community.