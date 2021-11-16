REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2021

Aquinnah

Nov. 12, Maria A Kitras and James J. Decoulos, trustees of Gorda Realty Trust, sold off of 0 Moshup Trail to Eli Nicholas Schwartz for $702,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 9, John Joseph Klingensmith Jr. and Mark Thomas Klingensmith sold 29 Chase Road to Chase MV LLC for $575,000.

Nov. 10, Paul D. Kahn and Jamie D. Kahn sold 491 Katama Road to T-Cubed MV Company LLC for $1,325,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 10, Douglas A. Taft and Charlotte L. Taft sold 21 Forest Hill Ave. to Lisa Kruger and Eric Kruger for $725,000.

Nov. 12, Thomas C. Antolick and Marie C. Antolick sold 13 Wheelhouse Way to Vera L. Almeida Leocadio and Jair L. Leocadio for $1,010,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 9, Joseph Medeiros III and the Estate of Vivian E. Ponte sold 3 Briarwood Lane to 3 Briarwood Lane LLC for $699,000.

Nov. 10, Corinne Brewer Mullins Schoeller, trustee of Mullins Realty Trust, sold 0 Lamberts Cove Road, 285 Lamberts Cove Road, 287 Lamberts Cove Road, and 289 Lamberts Cove Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $8,350,000.

Nov. 12, Henry A. Geller, trustee of Henry A. Geller Living Trust, and Berta M. Geller, trustee of Berta M. Geller Living Trust, sold 237 Vineyard Meadow Farms Road to Lawrence Nesser and Stephanie Nesser for $1,511,000.