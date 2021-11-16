Travis Viera acquitted in alleged break-in

Travis Viera was found not guilty Tuesday in Edgartown District Court on four charges stemming from a 2020 case where he and three other individuals were alleged to have participated in a house robbery.

Judge Benjamin Barnes found Viera not guilty on felony breaking and entering at night, larceny from a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, and threat to commit a crime charges following a bench trial. Judge Barnes did not offer an oral explanation for his ruling but amid closing arguments he said there “appears to be a lot of holes” in the commonwealth’s case.

Defense attorney Robert Nolan’s primary arguments were that key witnesses failed to identify his client or place him at the crime scene and that no witness identified an allegedly stolen game console as theirs and the same one that was allegedly taken. Among other discrepancies, Nolan argued witness accounts about what his client wore differed.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo countered that the descriptions of the defendant were sufficient. Palazzolo argued that no weapon need be evident to meet the threshold for an assault with a dangerous weapon charge, only that somebody is in fear for their safety. Palazzolo said that the mother did fear for her safety. He told the court the mother clearly identified the alleged getaway car, a blue Subaru.

The case stemmed from a March 2020 incident when, Robert McLaughlin of Oak Bluffs, Matthew Medeiros of Vineyard Haven, Travis Viera of Edgartown, and Ryan Fisher of Oak Bluffs allegedly drove to the Scotts Grove affordable housing development and participated in a house robbery that included allegedly threatening to kill a mother. In November, 2020, charges against McLaughlin were thrown out. Palazzolo contended it was Viera and Medeiros who actually entered the house and threatened the mother. The four allegedly fled the scene after a PlayStation was stolen and were chased into a driveway by Edgartown Police later on.

The mother, her son, her neighbor, two police sergeants and a police officer testified at the trial. The case was slated for a jury trial but shortly after court commenced, Nolan informed the court it would be a bench trial instead. Viera did not take that stand.