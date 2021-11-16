Vaccine bus returns, to hold bike raffle

The COVID-19 vaccine bus is returning to Martha’s Vineyard to offer vaccines for students ages 5 and older and school employees. Those who get vaccinated will have a chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to Wheel Happy to pick out a brand new bicycle.

The vaccines will be limited only to school children and staff and are not available to the public.

The vaccine bus will be located at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School on Nov. 20 and 21 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Appointments for the vaccine bus can be booked for Saturday at mvy-1120.youcanbook.me or Sunday at mvy-1121.youcanbook.me.

The gift certificate, provided by Island Health Care, will be awarded through a raffle. Each vaccinated person will get a raffle ticket and the winner can pick out their own bike.