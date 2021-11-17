The lively soul of Kathleen Sally Berard was released into heaven after fighting for her life in Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, R.I. on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Sally was many things to many individuals, but to our family she was “Crazy Granny.” Sally never missed a chance to talk about the love she had for her grandchildren. Sally raised many Vineyard children in the home daycare she proudly ran for 26 years. She changed many kids’ lives, teaching them love, respect, and to enjoy life with fun times! Be silly!

Sally also loved the outdoors and going on adventures. Crazy Granny was vibrant and strong. She always made do with whatever she had, staying positive no matter the situation, refusing to be miserable. She was married to Byram Devine for more than 30 years on Martha’s Vineyard before moving to Providence.

Sally leaves behind her mother, Marion Berard of Connecticut; three siblings, Suzanne Rodriquez, Denise Hall, and Steven Berard; family Kelly Eghill, Tracy Adams, and Keith Devine; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.