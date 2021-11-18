Middle school hoops get underway

1 of 5

The West Tisbury Hawks and Tisbury Tigers boys teams tipped off the 2021–22 middle school basketball season at the Tisbury School gym on Tuesday afternoon. The speedy Hawks used fluid ball movement and a swarming, tenacious defense to build a 14-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, and never let up, taming the Tigers, 44-25.

Leo Napior was relentless at both ends of the court, and led West Tisbury with 14 points. Drey Thomas added 11 more, Hawks center Landon Lepine was a persistent presence in the paint through the first three quarters, scoring eight, and Walter Prescott sank a pair of buckets down the stretch.

Tisbury’s Patrick Ward was top cat on the scoreboard, matching Napior with 14 points. Ronan Mullin chipped in five for the Tigers, and Nick Merriam drained a three-pointer in the final quarter.