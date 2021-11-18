Vaccine bus booked for Saturday, open Sunday

The COVID-19 vaccine bus offering vaccines for Island students and school staff this weekend is completely booked Saturday, but appointments are still open for Sunday.

No walk-ins will be accepted Saturday, but Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley said there are plenty of appointments open for Sunday.

Appointments for the vaccine bus can be booked for Sunday at mvy-1121.youcanbook.me.

Those who get vaccinated will have a chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to Wheel Happy, to pick out a brand-new bicycle. The gift certificate, provided by Island Health Care, will be awarded through a raffle. Each vaccinated person will get a raffle ticket, and the winner can pick out their own bike.

The vaccines will be limited only to schoolchildren and staff, and are not available to the rest of the public.

The vaccine bus will be located at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School on Nov. 20 and 21 from 9 am to 5 pm.