Tisbury police to help Stop & Shoppers

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, members of the Tisbury Police Department will help Stop & Shop patrons load their groceries into their cars and take their carts back. This service will be taking place from 10 am to 4 pm.

According to the announcement flyer: “We hope by doing this it will not only allow cars to come and go more easily, but also allow the Stop & Shop employees to focus on helping inside the store … It doesn’t matter if you are there shopping for thanksgiving or not — we will help!”

A Tisbury police cruiser will also be available to accept food donations for the holidays. The food items will be donated to the Island Food Pantry.

Stop & Shop will be open on Wednesday, Nov 24, from 6 am to 10 pm and be closed on Thanksgiving day.