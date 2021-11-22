55 Plus News – December 2021

The SHINE counselor will be available to assist with Open Enrollment, getting secondary insurance to Medicare, on Dec. 2, 12 to 4 pm. Call 508-696-4205 for an appointment. Dec. 7 is the last day of Open Enrollment.

Food Distribution: Dec. 7 and 21, 10 am to noon

Blood Pressure and Wellness Clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 am at the Tisbury Senior Center. Check with your local Council on Aging to find out when they have their clinics.

Diabetes Support Group: Dec. 20 at 1 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. The group is led by Lila Fischer, RN. Topic to be determined. Call 508-696-4205 for info.

Looking for volunteers to deliver Christmas dinners on Christmas Day , Dec. 25. If you can help, call Joyce at 508-696-4205.

If you or someone you know is going to be alone on Christmas Day and would like a Christmas dinner, call 508-696-4205. (Call your local Council on Aging if you would like a dinner.)

Fuel Assistance applications are now available. If you need assistance with heating costs, call Joyce at 508-696-4205 to make an appointment.

We are hoping to have our Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2 to 4 pm. The Minnesingers will be performing their holiday favorites. Watch for updates.