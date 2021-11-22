Oak Bluffs Council On Aging

Hello! More exercise news from the OBCOA and FOBCOA.

THIS WEEK on FRIDAY

Fall exercise sessions with Floyd Lifton are ongoing every Friday at 9 am via Zoom. The only equipment needed is your desktop computer, tablet, or smartphone (video and audio), or even a landline (audio only), plus a chair (preferably without arms; a folding chair is ideal).

9 am Fridays with Floyd Lifton, click this Zoom link:

bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

You can use this link, Meeting ID, and Passcode each Friday morning.

We’ll keep this class as Zoom-only for now, and see how things develop.

THIS WEEK in DECEMBER

The OBCOA is pausing its modified reopening of the in-person 8:45 am Monday Exercise with the Group, with Instructors Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller. The program will continue via ZOOM, keeping remote participation. Exercise with Bill White at 9 am on Thursday mornings will continue via ZOOM, keeping remote participation. This is all a work in progress. Wish us luck! 🤞 More detailed info to follow regarding Modified Opening!

Yoga with Martha Abbot on Zoom — To join Martha’s senior yoga class on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 am, please email Martha at spiritmovesyou@gmail.com to obtain information about her yoga class process and style. Please note that 10 committed participants are required to hold this class. If you are interested in signing up, please contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3; or rcogliano@oakbluffsma.gov. Once we have 10 participants, it’s full steam ahead!

PHASE II REOPENING OF OBCOA! Phase II began Monday, Nov. 1. Exercise will continue in Zoom format. Other programming will take place in OBCOA following COVID-19 protocols. Knitting with Nancy Merjos, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 pm. Coffee and Conversations will take place each morning, beginning at 9 am. We have a great Keurig for your use and enjoyment. We are finalizing a date and time for UFOs (Unfinished Objects), and for Bridge. Conversation’s Joseph Sollitto will be returning after Jan. 1. Please stay tuned, as our programming is sure to be updated after the publishing of the December 2021 55 Times!

FUEL ASSISTANCE! If you are an Oak Bluffs senior who is having difficulty paying for heating bills, please reach out to the OBCOA. We will process new fuel assistance applications for the 2021–22 heating season, beginning Nov. 1, 2021, for Oak Bluffs seniors. If you require aid with your reapplication for this heating season, we can also assist you. Please contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for an appointment or additional information.

INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT! Open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 – Dec. 7, 2021. If you would like to add to or change your Supplemental Insurance, now is the time to do so. For assistance or information, please contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

PEDICARE CLINIC! We are hoping to begin our Pedicare Clinics with Greta again at OBCOA. The clinics would be safe and appropriate to participate in, with COVID-19 protocols in place. If you are interested in participating for the first time, or the 20th, please contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. We would require three to four participants in order for the clinic to take place.

CHRISTMAS IS AROUND THE CORNER! We are accepting requests to be placed on

our Senior Christmas Meal Delivery List. Whether you reside in senior housing, a guesthouse, apartment, or private home, our dedicated volunteers will deliver a delicious meal to your address. Please contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to be added to our list.

CAREER INFORMATION! HOMECARE AIDE TRAINING. If you are interested in joining the team of HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS, consider joining the team of HOMECARE AIDES. You can make a BIG difference in the lives of others! Training is now available online via the mass.gov website for roughly 37 hours of training. If you are interested, please contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

Please pass this great information along to those you feel might be interested!

MERRY CHRISTMAS, HAPPY HANUKKAH, HAPPY KWANZA! WE WISH YOU THE BEST IN HAPPINESS AND GOOD HEALTH FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON AND THE

EXCITING YEAR AHEAD — 2022!