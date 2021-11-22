Aquinnah: A day of remembrance

The 52nd Annual National Day of Mourning will be held on Nov. 25, at noon on Cole’s Hill (above Plymouth Rock), in Plymouth, Mass. The event is created and facilitated by United American Indians of New England (UAINE). There will be a march, and Indigenous speakers. Participants in National Day of Mourning honor Indigenous ancestors and Native resilience. It is a day of remembrance and spiritual connection, as well as a protest against the racism and oppression that Indigenous people continue to experience worldwide. If you plan to attend, masks are required and it is asked that you refrain from eating as many people fast on this day, also, dress for the weather as the entire event takes place outside. If you cannot attend but would like to see the program, it will be live streamed at uaine.org. You can donate to the event through the website. UAINE will post updates on their social media pages and website throughout the day.

The Northeast Indigenous Artist Holiday Market began on Nov. 22 and runs until Dec. 12. It is sponsored by the Aquinnah Cultural Center and the Northeast Indigenous Arts Alliance. This is a virtual market that takes place on Facebook, and it is filled with amazing arts and crafts that would make perfect gifts for the holidays. You will recognize some of the artists from here in Aquinnah and from the ACC’s fair that happens in the summer, plus many artists from around New England.

Joan LeLacheur will hold a studio sale of her Ocean Jewelry on Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27, at 42 Old South Road in Aquinnah from 11 am to 6 pm. Contact Joanie at joanlela57@gmail.com or text at 508-939-1691.

The Aquinnah Artisans will be having their Holiday Fair on Dec. 11 and 12 at the Town Hall. Anyone with something to sell at this event, please email Gabbi Camilleri at aquinnahartisans@gmail.com to get an application.

Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth have been hard at work on their documentary about the critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, “Follow the Journey.” Less than 350 North Atlantic right whales now remain, although this week the first right whale calf of the 2021-22 season was spotted off the coast of South Carolina, which is good news. Liz and Ken are currently raising funds to complete post-production. Once that is done, they can submit a rough cut of the film for broadcast and festival consideration. You can check out a clip of the film and donate on their website film-truth.com/follow-the-journey. Through a partnership with Center for Independent Documentary, all donations are 501(c)3 tax deductible.

Do you need a winter project and have an idea for a book? ACE-MV is offering “How to Write a Book Proposal,” a four-week online workshop for fiction and nonfiction writers, which is held on Tuesdays, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21, from 10 to 11 am. The class will be held online, go to acemv.org to register.

Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard will be opening their winter shelter on Nov. 28. It will be open from 6 pm to 8 am and includes dinner and breakfast. You must arrive by 7 pm to stay for the night. The shelter will be located at different churches around the Island and will remain open until March 31, 2022. The schedule is as follows: Sunday and Monday, the Federated Church, Tuesday the Old Whaling Church, Wednesday through Saturday, St. Andrew’s Parish House, all the churches are in Edgartown. There will also be a day warming station with lunch served from 11 am to 1:30 pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday at Good Shepherd Parish Hall in Oak Bluffs, and Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at Grace Church in Vineyard Haven.

Happy Birthday to Michael Mahoney on Nov. 25, Keren Tonneson Nov. 26, and Kate Murphy Kausch, Nov. 27. Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate, the festival of lights begins Nov. 28.