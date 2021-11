Sofia Emily Carvalho

Valci Carvalho and Katelyn Carvalho of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Sofia Emily Carvalho, on Nov. 5, 2021, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Sofia weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces, and joins sister Elena Caroline Carvalho.

Morningstarr Jasmine-Rose Millen

Kassidy Fogt and David Millen of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Morningstarr Jasmine-Rose Millen, on Nov. 18, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Morningstarr weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces.