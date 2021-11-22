Free Thanksgiving-style meals at Oak Bluffs

Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine Inc. in Oak Bluffs is offering free Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 12 pm to 5 pm. The meals will include jerk turkey alongside other “Thanksgiving fixings,” such as mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, and candied yams.

Anthony Foster, co-owner of Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine Inc, said this meal giveaway has been going on for the past five years. Usually, around 100 people are served annually.

“There’s a lot of homeless people in Oak Bluffs walking around, so we thought why not give something for those in need,” Foster said. He said the restaurant will also be selling its regular Caribbean foods while the giveaway is happening.

Meanwhile, Chef Deon’s Kitchen in Oak Bluffs is planning to give Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. Deon Thomas, owner of the restaurant, said Thanksgiving style food will be passed out from 12 pm to 7 pm on that day at the establishment.