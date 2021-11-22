Getting their (cold) feet wet

1 of 10

It was cold, it was fun, and it was a success.

That’s the word from Sara Dario, the volunteer organizer of a fundraising polar plunge held Saturday at Bend in the Road Beach to benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club.

At the event, $1,300 was raised toward a goal of $5,000, Dario said. Point B Realty has agreed to match any donations that trickle in through Giving Tuesday, she said. To donate, visit givebutter.com/MVBGCLUB.

“I’m really excited about how it turned out,” she said. “It was fun. Everybody had a great time.”

Dario said the Boys & Girls Club board was at the event, as was new executive director Dhakir Warren, though he had to leave to get to another obligation, she said.

The polar plunge will become an annual event and may add some features moving forward, Dario said. “We’re just getting our feet wet,” she deadpanned.

As for what the water was like? “It was pretty frigid,” she said.