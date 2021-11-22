508-693-2896

December 2021

The Up-Island Council on Aging will be closing at noon on Dec. 24.

Zumba’s coming to the Howes House! Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 3 pm

Do you love dancing? Do you want a great workout while having fun? Join us for ZUMBA! Julie Meader is joining Howes House for a special six-week Zumba series! The program can be modified, so don’t be shy! Everyone can Zumba! Please RSVP for the class. 508-693-2896.

Yoga with Shanta! Thursdays at 9:30 am

Yoga with Shanta is a very gentle style that includes using a chair, standing, and floor exercise. Shanta continues to believe that the gentle stretching movement of yoga is one of the best ways for seniors to stay strong and flexible in the physical body.

Audiology Clinic, 1:30 to 4, at Indian Hill Medical Center

Howes House has teamed up with Dr. Lesley Segal of Vineyard Audiology for monthly individual hearing clinics on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Call the UICOA to make an appointment.

Island Grown Initiative Mobile Market

Mobile Market will be INSIDE at Howes House on Tuesdays, 2:45 to 4pm. Preorder pickups from 2:45 to 3pm, then open market from 3 to 4 pm. SNAP and HIP benefits accepted! Mobile market is for all ages and incomes!

Vineyard Isle Parkinsonians Support Group — Dec. 13 at 10:30

Our VIP support group is now back at the COA in person. It’s a support group for both people suffering from Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. This group meets on the second Monday of every month, and is co-facilitated by a registered nurse, a social worker, and a patient. Call the council for more information.