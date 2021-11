Dancers from tots to teens take part in the Rise Vineyard Performing Arts annual holiday show, Seasons Greetings. This year, due to COVID audience restrictions, performance times will be broken down into age groups: The littles perform at 11 am, tweens perform at 2 pm, followed by teens at 6 pm at the Performing Arts Center at MVRHS on Sunday, Dec. 19.

For more information, call 508-693-2262 or email info@risevpa.com.