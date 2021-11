Enjoy some laid-back Island style shopping on Black Friday, Nov. 26, from 10 am to 3 pm in Washington Park in Oak Bluffs with a special holiday open market. Grab some hot cocoa, homemade cinnamon rolls, and hot lunch fare from Winston’s Kitchen, and peruse local gifts and goodies from Vineyard vendors. Interested vendors can call 508-939-1076, and folks can visit facebook.com/OakBluffsOpenMarket for more information.