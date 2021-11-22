Make the most of your toast

Late one night, I was itching for a little post-dinner dinner. I was craving French toast. I had the ingredients, and decided I would make a couple of slices up for myself. When I went to the fridge to grab the eggs and milk I saw the container of, not quite fresh but not old, banana bread sitting on top. I walked back to the counter where I was going to whip up the egg mixture. At that moment I had, or so I hoped, a eureka moment. I wasn’t going to use the basic sliced white bread for the French toast, I was going to use that banana bread. And I did — it was marvelous! If using banana bread to make French toast is already a “thing,” please don’t tell me because I am still gloating in my genius to have thought this up on my own.

It was dense, sweet, and a great midnight snack. With a full tummy, and a home that smelled of sweet cinnamon, I enjoyed a great night’s sleep. If you are not up to late-night cooking, it is at least worth adding it to your rotation of Sunday morning faves. Next time I make this, I am going to try using Morning Glory banana bread and invite someone special over to enjoy it with me. Hopefully that someone reads this article and brings bacon to have alongside.

Although it is a simple recipe, I will share with you how to make it, so you can too.

First, beat three eggs, about half a cup of milk, and a dash of cinnamon in a shallow dish.

Dip banana bread (your own homemade or store-bought) in the egg mixture, turning to coat both sides.

Cook slices on lightly greased nonstick griddle or skillet on medium heat, until browned on both sides.

Serve warm, topped with butter and maple syrup.