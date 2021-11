Ellen O’Brien of Edgartown and Paul C. Jackson of Edgartown were married on Aug. 4, 2021, at their Edgartown home. The bride’s parents are Maureen and Charles O’Brien (deceased) of Savannah, Georgia, and the groom’s parents are George and Olive Jackson (deceased) of Edgartown. A reception and vow renewal was held at 90 Anthiers Way on Sept. 4, 2021 for friends and family.