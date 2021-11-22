By Lucas Thors

Best put on that dingy vest

Slightly too large and less than chic

Or the hat that doesn’t leave the mudroom hook

Save for walks on a day when the sky is wake-you-up blue.

Early in the season, when the roads are lined with trucks

And the leaves lead the way in donning their fall hues

How hard is it to mistake a bounding pup

For a doe or a button buck?

Even a bright bandana will do

To protect those evergreen wayfarers

From stray bolt

Or scattered shot.

Most times, you needn’t worry

But when dusk’s umbra falls on the forest floor

And the last hour of pursuit arrives

Some bowman may loose arrow in a hurry.

Occasionally, you may spot them

While on your regular morning stroll

— rifle peeking through wispy emerald foliage

Smile, wave, and walk past.

It’s that time of year, for sure

When plumes of crows presage

A reverberating bang

Like lightning’s sonorous shadow.

At least 500 inches of fluorescence

But some say it could be pocket-square size.

Just enough

To differentiate animal from animal.

So enjoy your woodsy outing

Without a care to hold you back

Just don’t forget that orange vest and hat.

Lucas Thors is a features writer and sometime news reporter for the MV Times.

