Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2021

Chilmark

Nov. 17, Irene W. Tseng and Amy W. De Rham, trustees of Wang Vineyard Realty Trust, sold 109 Tea Lane to Ann Wang Dohlman, trustee of Ann Wang Dohlman Revocable Trust, for $1,850,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 16, Daniel A. Sullivan and Mary Jane Sullivan sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 508 Week 27 to Kyle Clugston and Lauren Clugston for $20,000.

Nov. 18, Caroline Maruska and Robert Maruska, trustees of the Trust Agreement Executed By Robert Maruska, sold 83 Pine St. to Jeffrey C. Kristal and Jynell A. Kristal for $1,300,000.

Nov. 19, Jonathan S. Sands, trustee of Jonathan S. Sands Revocable Trust, sold 7 Sand Plain Way to Franziska Michor and Roland Fryer for $1,270,000.

Nov. 19, Joseph Pastore and Christopher D. Soverns sold 12 Baylies Way to Leslie Wims Morris, trustee of Leslie Wims Morris Revocable Trust, for $3,172,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 15, Pirates Haven LLC sold 18 Hampson Ave. to David John Rowe and Kelly Dugan Rowe for $1,300,000.

Nov. 15, Otis B. Tholander and Julie S. Tholander sold 15 School House Village to Laiana A. Donato for $955,000.

Nov. 16, David Raymond Renaud and Paula Irene Renaud sold 52 Pondview Drive to Charisse R. Lillie for $1,225,000.

Nov. 18, Donald F. Watt and Catherine E. Watt sold 2 Laurel Ave. and 27 Laurel Ave. to Vericasa Properties LLC for $1,250,000.

Nov. 18, Deborah Lodge and Norma Lodge Miner, trustees of Lodge Family Trust, sold 14 Temahigan Ave. to Joel S. Isaacson, trustee of Lafayette5B Trust, for $2,000,000.

Nov. 19, Marcus Behr sold 10 Richmond Ave. to Gwendolyn Watford for $570,000.

Tisbury

Nov. 16, Cynthia L. Cornwell sold 24 Vincents Way to Isabelle Lew, trustee of Tashmoo Mooring Nominee Trust, for $1,850,000.

Nov. 16, Marta Benitez and Paula Corts sold 6 Rogers Farm Road to 987624 LLC for $929,900.

Nov. 17, Charles M. Parrish and Nancy J. Parrish, trustees of Mill House Way Nominee Trust, sold 52 Mill House Way to MV Property Holdings LLC for $9,800,000.

Nov. 17, Walter R. Eglinas, trustee of Eglinas Realty Trust, sold 49 Border Road to Floyd Lifton and Daisy Taylor Lifton, trustees of Lifton 2006 Family Trust, for $1,050,000.

Nov. 19, Gregory M. Moye sold 124 Skiff Ave. Unit G-01 to Rita Gutteriez and Harold Gutteriez for $402,900.

Nov. 19, Brent L. Elliott and Ruby Elliott sold 73 Leland Ave. to West Chop Digs LLC for $1,425,000.

WEST TISBURY

Nov. 15, Shirley L. Van Der Schueren sold 25 Evergreen Way to Zachary Charter for $1,004,500.

Nov. 16, Adam M. Zaiger, trustee of Watcha Homer Trust, sold 32 Edgartown Road to DCT LLC for $50,000.

Nov. 18, Glenn F. Provost sold 4 Cournoyer Road Unit 5 to Panache Salon MV Inc. for $300,000.