The 16th annual Thanksgiving 5k Run or Walk for KJ will take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School field on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 am to 12 pm. Honor former MVRHS student and cross country runner Kevin H. Johnson, who lost his life at age 16 in 2004 in an automobile accident on Martha’s Vineyard. Sign up at bit.ly/kjrunkj.