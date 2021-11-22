Superior treatment at MVH

To the Editor:

I was recently admitted to the acute care unit of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. If the Queen of England could have seen the way I was treated during my stay, she would’ve been jealous. I was always treated with respect and kindness, and with an attention to every last detail. They made sure that the food they gave me met every standard my doctor wanted (they even ground it up for me), and it tasted great as well. They made me feel comfortable at every turn, even when it meant they had to use a mountain of pillows to do so. I can’t say enough positive things about each of the people who took care of me during my stay. I couldn’t have been treated better. Thank you, and God bless you all.

Jean Bishop

Edgartown