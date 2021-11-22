Tisbury: I’m quite proud of myself

Heard on Main Street: A conscience is what hurts when all your other parts feel so good.

The Louisa Gould Gallery invites you to their annual Holiday Small Wonders Show, offering new affordable artworks in a variety of mediums from 17 artists. It includes a glorious variety of art from luscious candy apples to seashells and tulips, even including striking ocean scenes. Call 508-693-7373 with questions or drop in, masked, between 11 am and 5 pm every day.

A memorial service for Polly Renear will be held at 2 pm on Friday, Nov. 26, at the West Tisbury Congregational Church. Masks are required in the church. There will be a reception immediately following at the Grange Hall.

I’m quite proud of myself. I finally have a dump sticker. Now I have to learn what to do with it.

Our Vineyard Haven library is now open on Sunday afternoons from 1 pm to 5 pm. At least for now.

As we near the two-year anniversary of Covid, I’m beginning to wonder if some of my old friends are still around. I spent most of my first 20 years in Connecticut, then in Rhode Island, then Washington, D.C., and Maryland, and nearly 40 years here. I wonder about some of those I miss and haven’t heard from. And I mourn quite a few who didn’t make it.

This week I was delighted and pleased to hear from an old friend in Washington, D.C. She was reminiscing about an event we often enjoyed together — the annual Flower Mart at the Washington Cathedral. The time she mentioned was when my then young children won a goldfish. He was a most unusual goldfish. He was black, so of course the kids named him Blackie. However, as he continued to grow and to need a bigger bowl, his color slowly faded and eventually turned bright orange. A pet store owner told me it wasn’t all that unusual. He had turned black from not having enough oxygen or something.

That could explain why he sometimes would jump out of his bowl. If you wondered why the top holes are smaller than the bowl, now you know. He wasn’t stupid; he only jumped out when I was at the nearby sink. Occasionally he bounced a time or two and went right off the counter onto the floor. That made my small dog bark like crazy.

I kept a bunch of glass marbles in the bottom of the bowl which reduced the need for frequent cleaning. Often, when it was time to feed the fish — and the dog — Blackie would dive bomb the marbles, hard enough so that sometimes they chipped. It got my attention.

He went through a variety of ever-larger bowls and led a very exciting life. One time I dropped him on the floor when the current fish bowl broke when I picked it up. The dog barked wildly while I tried to catch the slippery little fish amongst broken glass. None of us were hurt — but it was momentarily exciting.

I don’t remember how long he lived, but I do know he died in the spring. We put rocks in the bottom of the bowl with very little water because for a short time it had a collection of tree frogs which were very noisy.

Happy Thanksgiving. Show your thankfulness by supporting the Vineyard Committee on Hunger’s appeal for the Family to Family dinner. This provides a holiday dinner, turkey with all the trimmings, to needy families on the Island. Every dime raised by VCOH stays here on the

Vineyard. Write your $25 check to Family to Family and mail it to P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Congratulations to Anne and Michael Anderson as they celebrate their anniversary.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Friday to one of my favorites, Chris Chandler. Many of us enjoyed seeing Barbara Peckham this fall; we wish her a happy 90th birthday on Monday. David Gray and Porter Fraser party on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Experience is something you don’t get until just after you need it.