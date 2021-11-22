Tisbury Senior Center December Activities

Tisbury Senior Center on Pine Tree Road. — File photo by Mae Deary

Please call to register: 508-696-4205, Monday through Friday

Mondays

Knitters, 9 am: We are starting a new group. Bring a friend or come on your own!
Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, 10 am: Templates provided.
Creative Painting, 1 pm: Group needs a guide. Share your skill! Interested? Call phone number above.

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, 10  am                                                                                            My Favorite Books, w/discussion, 11 am                                                                        Meditation with Steve, 3 pm                                                                                         

Wednesdays                                                                                                               

Play Readings, 9 am
Ukulele Players, 1 to 3 pm                                                                                              

Thursdays                                                                                                         

Fitness with Catie, 10 am
Monthly Discussion Group, Dec. 10, 11 am: “Positivity Matters!”                        
Bridge for Seniors, 1:30 pm. This is a new group. Call number above if interested.

Fridays

Party Bridge, with Trudy, 1 pm

