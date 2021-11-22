Veterans’ Corner

Wreaths Across America

American Legion Post 257 in Vineyard Haven has volunteered to conduct the Wreaths Across America ceremony again this year at Oak Grove Cemetery on State Road in Tisbury on Dec. 17 at 11 am.

This year there will be eight ceremonial wreaths placed to remember those who gave their lives in service to our country. Specially made wreaths for the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, U.S. Space Force and POW/MIA will be placed on the Avenue of Flags directory after the ceremony.

Dec. 18 will mark more than 25 years of Maine wreaths being donated to decorate the graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. A national campaign dubbed Wreaths Across America will bring the same remembrance wreaths to over 230 national and state veterans cemeteries and monuments across the nation.

All these specially made wreaths are donated by Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine. All are welcome to this ceremony, especially all schoolchildren. You may go to wreathsacrossamerica.org for more information.

The Wreaths Across America mission can be recounted in this simple statement:

Remember, Honor, and Teach

Remember the fallen,

Honor those who served, and

Teach our children the value of freedom.

Respectfully,



Jo Ann Murphy, commander

American Legion Post 257