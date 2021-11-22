Web design and more at the West Tisbury library

This weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 10:15 am, ballerina Miss Shannon leads children through a Nutcracker-themed Ballet and Books event. All are invited to join in on Zoom for this class that includes stretching, ballet movements, and games. It concludes with a storytime.

Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for Zoom info. Then from 10:30 am to 3 pm, kids and families are invited to Drop-In Family Crafts in the children’s room. At 3 pm, the library will host an in-person Jazz Concert featuring Jeremy Berlin and Shelagh Hackett. To reserve a seat, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

Start the week off on Monday, Nov. 29 with Kanta Lipsky’s Balance Class through Zoom at 11:30 am. (Classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30am.)

Jason Mazar-Kelly leads a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom this coming Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 5 pm on Tuesday, Heather Capece will lead an online watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, is a busy day at the library with Senior Tech Help by appointment from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Bring your device and any login information you may need. Contact 508-693-3366, or email rrooney@clamsnet.org to schedule an appointment. Mask wearing is mandatory. At 4:30 pm Wednesday, the library hosts an online Website Design Class led by Heather Skybrook. Classes will meet on Wednesdays in December. Learn all about SquareSpace, Wix, Mailchimp, and Bandzoogle. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 6 pm, the MV Quilt Guild will meet at the library. Masks required. This group is always open to new members. Email Katherine Long at longkat@comcast.net for more information. A Zoom option will also be available.

Author Thomas Dresser will give a talk about his new book, “Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution,” on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 4:30 pm. Books will be available for purchase and signing. No sign up is needed to attend.