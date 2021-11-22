Welcome to the Red House

The M.V. Community Services’ peer recovery support center is located at the Red House at 12 Beach Road in Oak Bluffs. The Red House serves as a safe place for those seeking help with their drug and alcohol addiction. Peers with experience help guide and support new members on their new journey in recovery.

The Red House hosts a Friendsgiving gathering on Friday, Nov. 26, at noon, followed by TGIF (Thank God I’m Free) NA program at 6:30 pm. On Monday, Nov. 29, join the support group for Recovery Soup at noon. Yoga in Recovery takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 10:30 am, with another opportunity for Recovery Soup at noon.

According to the website, the Red House is not a treatment facility or a 12-step club house or drop-in center, but rather “we encourage multiple paths of recovery.” They offer a monthly calendar of structured groups, workshops, training, and services, as well as recovery-oriented social events.

For more information, visit bit.ly/recoverymvcs or call 508-693-2900.