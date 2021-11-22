What’s in store at Carroll’s?

It was once a sprawling lot that used to house dozens of tractor-trailers and some large storage containers — now it’s a state-of-the-art self-storage center.

The feat of constructing the 386-unit, three-story facility was undertaken by Greg Carroll, owner of Carroll’s Martha’s Vineyard Rapid Transit, last year, and it’s already 35 percent occupied.

After clearing out the Tisbury site with the help of Mark Nicotera of Trademark Services, the company embarked on establishing a comprehensive system of concierge and shipping services.

According to Michael Mazepa of Carroll’s Self Storage, the new facility brings the latest storage technology to the Island. Along with advanced climate and humidity control that can preserve valuables (especially things like art, furniture, electronics, or clothing), each unit is conveniently accessed and monitored through a phone app.

Folks can tap into the app to keep tabs on temperature and humidity levels inside their unit or units, and can open the doors remotely wherever they are.

“Everything is completely remote-access and remote-monitored,” Mazepa told The Times during a tour of the facility. “Doors auto-lock once they are closed, and reopening the door is as easy as clicking on the app. It really makes it as simple as possible to use.”

Mazepa said Carroll’s prioritizes privacy, security, and safety with the storage facility, but a lot of logistics need to fall into place for the whole operation to work effectively. “There are lots of different pieces of the puzzle that all need to be in the right place, but the end result is this pretty amazing resource for Martha’s Vineyard,” Mazepa said.

Joe Badot, a representative for Carroll, told The Times all the heating, air conditioning, and the central dehumidification system provide the necessary environment for long-term storage of delicate items.

“People can store anything here, but it’s especially good for more valuable things. We guarantee that the humidity won’t go above 41 percent, and it’s all insured,” Badot said.

One of the most valuable services offered by Carroll’s is the pickup and drop-off shipping and concierge services. All a prospective customer needs to do is pick out a unit, then Carroll’s can pack up whatever needs storing and truck it back to the center.

Concierge and wraparound shipping services are available nationwide, and even internationally.

The self-storage company aims to accommodate a number of target audiences that may benefit from the full-service system.

According to Sara Guimaraes of Carroll’s Self Storage, with the phone app, folks can check what units are available, and find the right size space for them.

“It’s all right there in one database,” Guimaraes said. “If I want to find a certain unit, I can search it, call it up, and unlock it If I have the rights to access it.”

The app allows users to locate their storage unit using an audible buzz (kind of like the “Find My IPhone” feature), and an interactive map is available with the exact number and location of each unit.

“The cool thing is even if you are at home and you are sending somebody who doesn’t know where to look, you can help them locate the unit, and then open it for them without even being there,” Guimaraes said.

Currently, most of the larger units are occupied by customers who are doing home renovations, or stores like Vineyard Decorators that need to keep their merchandise immaculate throughout the shipping and storage process.

But there are plenty of units still available, according to Guimaraes, and it’s easy to find the perfect space and make a reservation.

Carroll’s will host a grand opening for its new, state-of-the-art self-storage facility in Vineyard Haven on Dec. 11, from 10 am to 1 pm. Go to carrollsselfstorage.com for more information.