While many people are still cleaning dishes and wrapping up leftovers on Thanksgiving, Rob Gatchell of 148 County Road in Oak Bluffs will be flipping the switch on his Christmas display. Gatchell will once again be collecting donations for the Island Food Pantry.

Last year, Gatchell collected and delivered 3,120 pounds of food to the Food Pantry. He’s been delighting the Island with his light displays for more than 35 years.