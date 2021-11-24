Tisbury PD steps up for shoppers and Food Pantry

1 of 7

Tisbury Police and traffic officers were staged in the lot beside the Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop Wednesday to assist shoppers with their holiday-heavy grocery bags, bring back shopping carts, and collect food and cash donations for the Island Food Pantry.

“This is amazing,” Stop & Shop manager Michael Johnson said. Johnson said not only was it great to see the donations being collected for the food pantry, but the help given by Tisbury Police in shuttling the carts back was of “tremendous” assistance to the store.

“As everybody else, you know, we have a labor shortage and it’s just a big help when we can stay inside and focus on our customers,” Johnson said. Johnson said it was a busy day with lots of last minute Thanksgiving shoppers.

Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham said donations were brisk and he expected the pickup truck where they were being collected to fill up before 4pm, when officers are going to wrap up their work. He expected a trip would need to be taken to the Island Food Pantry before 4pm.

Lt. Brigham said Officer Andrew Silvia, Sgt. Max Sherman, Officer Anthony Fusaro, Officer Sam Koohy, Officer Carla Gomes, Officer Christina Whitney, and Officer Ed St. Pierre made up the volunteer team.

Lt. Brigham tipped his hat to Sgt. Sherman, who organized the event.