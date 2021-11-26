Supporting Island businesses this Saturday

1 of 3

Black Friday is a day of rushing for the top deals from big-name retailers, like Amazon or Best Buy. While these Black Friday sales are nice, a less-publicized day is coming after the shopping frenzy that is also worthy of paying attention to called Small Business Saturday. This lesser-known shopping holiday encourages people to shop at local businesses, and there are plenty to choose from on Martha’s Vineyard.

“We have some of the best shopping in the world on Martha’s Vineyard, and the beauty of shopping local is that you are supporting owners, artisans, shopkeepers, retailers who are local. They’re working and living in our community as well,” Nancy Gardella, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, said.

“It’s extremely important to such a unique community like Martha’s Vineyard,” Melissa Scammel, owner of the gift shop Rainy Day in Vineyard Haven, said. “It’s not any town in particular. Martha’s Vineyard as a whole benefits from people buying locally.”

For some types of businesses, the owners’ knowledge can provide a unique perspective that cannot be attained through online purchases. Becky Williams and Rich Giaimo run the Vineyard Haven-based store Island Music together, and they both have music degrees. Their knowledge of music helps them make recommendations to customers on a deeper level.

“With instruments, it’s important to get a sense of what it sounds like. I think it’s important to have a physical space for people to look at,” Williams said. “Music is such a whole world. It’s not just a marketplace.”

Mairéad MacClarence, owner of the year-round clothing store Nell in Edgartown, said she thinks shopping in a small business is more fun and personal than going into a big chain store. She also said people choosing to spend their money at local businesses is important.

“Whenever you choose to spend your money at a small business, and I mean an actual small business, you are supporting works and dreams,” MacClarence said. “It means so much to us.

Annie Schwenk, owner of the clothing store Laughing Bear in Oak Bluffs, said a great part about local businesses is that they can serve the Island’s residents.

“Laughing Bear is always open year-round to be useful and to serve the community,” Schwenk said. “We have clothing for every occasion for casual and dressy times, and people always seem to appreciate that. We have many clothing styles and uses available, so people don’t have to go off-Island to get them.”

Gardella said the difficulty from the past two “very wonky and unusual years” during the height of the COVID pandemic makes shopping locally even more meaningful now.

“Now, I realize that at times we have to shop off-Island. But, whenever we can, we encourage people to think local first,” Gardella said. “Because if you can get it on-Island, you can keep your dollar on-Island, supporting other Islanders. That is sort of the ultimate beauty of our Island economy.”