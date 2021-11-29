Chilmark: Happy to be home

I really needed a break and feel thankful for getting to visit with friends in New York City and Providence, besides getting to hang out with both my sons. I went on my computer once a day and wish I hadn’t even needed to do that. Time drops away when we are all together and before I knew it I was putting one son on a train and heading home less than 24 hours later on a morning ferry. Back to a grey chilly day and happy to be home.

The Salt Rock Chocolate Company hosts a pop-up store at Pandora’s Box on Basin Road on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 am until sold out or 2 pm. Dress warm to wait in line outdoors. There is a 5-pound limit. The sale runs through Dec. 18. No pre-orders or shipping; they accept Venmo, cash, check, credit card, or Apple Pay.

The Island Community Chorus looks forward to singing in person on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 pm at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. Suggested donations: adults $15; students free, cash or check at the door (checks payable to Island Community Chorus). Sorry no post-concert reception. More info available at islandcommunitychorus.com.

Every few years I have taken advantage of the Cape Light Compact program to improve the energy efficiency of my home by scheduling a free home energy audit. Visit capelightcompact.org, or call 800-797-6699, to schedule a visit.

North Tabor Farm and Laurie David have teamed up to start the Eggshells and Coffee Grounds composting program where you drop them off your weekly home collections at North Tabor Farm or Wise Owl Farm. Learn more at bit.ly/egshell.

If you’ve wanted to try a healing Sound Journey join me at Peaked Hill Studio on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4 pm. Learn more and sign up at PeakedHillStudio.com/sound or text 774-563-8282.

Pathways Arts programs are hybrid, physical attendees must register in advance. Washington Ledesma’s Early Paintings: 1971 -1981 are up through December, Friday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm. Local seniors can share during Grey Matters on Zoom with Genevieve Abbott every other Friday, from 10 to 11 am, Dec. 3 and 17. Contact mvgengen@gmail.com for more info and a Zoom link. Check out inspiring videos of the week and other programs at pathwaysartsmv.com.

The Chilmark library hosts Writing for Young People, a monthly virtual gathering on Friday, Dec. 4, at 2 pm. Share your work, critique, and discuss favorite books in today’s and yesterday’s marketplace while sharing the joy that is creating stories for kids. All levels welcome. Join a Memoir Writing Workshop with Moira Silva on Tuesdays from 11:30 am to 1 pm on Dec. 7, 14, and 21. Expect a blend of exercises, readings, and discussions to connect you with your writing and yourselves while forming a supportive community through sharing in-process work. No writing experience required. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link. Schedule Technology Help on Thursdays for 30 minutes between 10:30 am and 2:30 pm. Bring your tablet, ereader, computer, phone, or any questions about library technology services. Call the library at 508-693-3360, email cdrogin@clamsnet.org, or use Appointlet to set up an appointment at bit.ly/chilibtec. Family friendly board games can be checked out for two weeks. More info at chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom, the meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at bit.ly/chilchurch.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week, and Happy Hanukkah to those celebrating.