It’s a question that you may ask yourself every day: What foods should I eat, and what should I not eat? On Thursday, Dec. 2, explore the purpose, pros, and cons of popular diet trends of six different diets, including intermittent fasting, keto, paleo, and more. Wellness practitioner and nutritional therapist Laura Indigo provides a Zoom workshop to answer these questions. From 7 to 8 pm, provided by the Vineyard Haven library. Email amcdonough@clamsnet.org to sign up.