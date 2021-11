The West Tisbury Energy Committee offers an information session on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm, about the town’s five-year plan to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2040 — a goal agreed upon by voters at a town meeting. Committee members will also share some personal experiences transitioning to 100 percent electric and will be looking for people who might like to join their efforts. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to request the Zoom invitation.